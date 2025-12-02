Intech Investment Management LLC Has $294,000 Stock Holdings in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. $TBPH

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Free Report) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,597 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Theravance Biopharma worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,080,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,579,000 after buying an additional 69,919 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 0.6% during the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,112,000 after buying an additional 11,256 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 893,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,863,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $3,348,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 308,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 134,058 shares during the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Theravance Biopharma Price Performance

TBPH stock opened at $19.61 on Tuesday. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $20.33. The stock has a market cap of $993.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Theravance Biopharma ( NASDAQ:TBPH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.89 million. Theravance Biopharma had a net margin of 36.53% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Research analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Friday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Theravance Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

