Intech Investment Management LLC Has $284,000 Stock Holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT $PLYM

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,019 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLYM. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the second quarter worth $164,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 24.3% during the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLYM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Plymouth Industrial REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Citizens Jmp cut Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Baird R W lowered shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plymouth Industrial REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Performance

NYSE:PLYM opened at $21.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.02 and a 200-day moving average of $19.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.26.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $51.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.62 million. Plymouth Industrial REIT had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 47.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

Further Reading

