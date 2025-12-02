Intech Investment Management LLC Has $270,000 Stock Holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $PHAT

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Free Report) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,708 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 20,997.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 248.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 16,937 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 2,127.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 32,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 30,760 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $262,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PHAT. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phathom Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Shares of PHAT opened at $14.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.43. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $16.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.64.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $49.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.03 million. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

