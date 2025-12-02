Intech Investment Management LLC Has $264,000 Stock Holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. $PRO

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,874 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,054 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PROS were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in PROS during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its stake in shares of PROS by 39.4% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 9,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in PROS during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its holdings in PROS by 16.1% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 10,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Get PROS alerts:

PROS Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of PRO stock opened at $23.23 on Tuesday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $29.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -74.92 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $91.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. PROS’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of PROS from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Northland Securities set a $23.25 price target on PROS in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of PROS in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Northland Capmk downgraded PROS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.65.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PROS

About PROS

(Free Report)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.