Intech Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Ramaco Resources, Inc. $METC

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,071 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ramaco Resources were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 363,578 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 53,621 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter worth $555,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 52.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,891 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 17,069 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

METC stock opened at $14.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.56. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $57.80. The company has a market capitalization of $986.70 million, a PE ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 1.42.

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The energy company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. Ramaco Resources had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $104.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Ramaco Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on METC. B. Riley raised their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $14.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Ramaco Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.33.

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

