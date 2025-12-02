Intech Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Bicara Therapeutics Inc. $BCAX

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX – Free Report) by 65.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,927 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Bicara Therapeutics worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BCAX. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its position in Bicara Therapeutics by 119.6% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bicara Therapeutics by 36.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,248,000 after buying an additional 180,833 shares during the period. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. purchased a new position in Bicara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $3,185,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Bicara Therapeutics by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 224,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 93,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atle Fund Management AB grew its holdings in Bicara Therapeutics by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atle Fund Management AB now owns 147,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 27,547 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BCAX shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bicara Therapeutics from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Bicara Therapeutics from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bicara Therapeutics news, insider David Raben sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $405,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 35,497 shares in the company, valued at $654,919.65. The trade was a 38.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ryan Cohlhepp sold 39,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $715,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 205,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,712,070.46. The trade was a 16.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 224,097 shares of company stock valued at $4,126,525.

Bicara Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ BCAX opened at $17.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of -0.88. Bicara Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $22.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.82.

Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.12). Sell-side analysts forecast that Bicara Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bicara Therapeutics Profile

Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.

