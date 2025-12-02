Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Director Shawn Mccormick Sells 2,000 Shares

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) Director Shawn Mccormick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total value of $254,960.00. Following the sale, the director owned 26,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,344.08. The trade was a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

NYSE INSP opened at $126.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.77. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.77 and a 52-week high of $216.01.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $224.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.39 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 5,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 7,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at about $5,826,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 336.3% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 71,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after buying an additional 55,261 shares during the period. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at about $10,017,000. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INSP. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on INSP

About Inspire Medical Systems

(Get Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.