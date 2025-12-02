Insider Selling: Spectris (LON:SXS) Insider Sells 70,000 Shares of Stock

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Heath sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,133, for a total value of £2,893,100.

Andrew Heath also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 5th, Andrew Heath acquired 4 shares of Spectris stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,067 per share, with a total value of £162.68.

Spectris Trading Up 0.1%

Spectris stock traded up GBX 6 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 4,142. 4,546,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,099. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.91, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.36. Spectris plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,877 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,170. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,104.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,770.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,763 to GBX 4,147 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,573.50.

Spectris Company Profile

The experts in providing insight through precision measurement.

Our purpose is to deliver value beyond measure – going beyond just the measurement.

Precision is at the heart of what we do. Spectris provides global customers with specialist insight through our high-tech instruments and test equipment, augmented by the power of our software.

Through a combination of our hardware, analytical and simulation software, we provide our customers with superior data and invaluable insights that enable them to work faster, smarter and more efficiently.

This equips them with the ability to reduce time to market, improve processes, quality and yield.

