Insider Selling: Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY) Director Sells 40,776 Shares of Stock

Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) Director Joshua Hug sold 40,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $543,544.08. Following the sale, the director owned 3,654,764 shares in the company, valued at $48,718,004.12. This trade represents a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Remitly Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ RELY traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $13.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,681,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,494. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.00 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.96 and its 200-day moving average is $17.66. Remitly Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.08 and a 1-year high of $27.32.

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Remitly Global had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 1.36%.The firm had revenue of $419.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Remitly Global has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Remitly Global, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Remitly Global

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Remitly Global in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Remitly Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Remitly Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Remitly Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Remitly Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RELY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Remitly Global in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Remitly Global from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Remitly Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Remitly Global in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Remitly Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Remitly Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.88.

Remitly Global Company Profile

Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Articles

