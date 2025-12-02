Insider Selling: Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Director Sells 829 Shares of Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) Director Bernadette Connaughton sold 829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.60, for a total value of $59,356.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 42,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,016,006.80. The trade was a 1.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bernadette Connaughton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 10th, Bernadette Connaughton sold 2,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $136,960.00.

On Wednesday, October 1st, Bernadette Connaughton sold 2,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $150,480.00.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Bernadette Connaughton sold 4,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $294,720.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ HALO traded down $3.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,269,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,001. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.09. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.26 and a twelve month high of $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 8.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $354.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.18 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 47.28% and a return on equity of 150.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DLD Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 20.0% in the third quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 30,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,200,200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 29.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,290,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,337,000 after buying an additional 749,484 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,215,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,156,000 after buying an additional 146,677 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,078,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,431,000 after acquiring an additional 63,699 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,450,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,638 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

