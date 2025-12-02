Insider Buying: Titon (LON:TON) Insider Buys £19,947.60 in Stock

Titon Holdings Plc (LON:TON – Get Free Report) insider Jeff Ward acquired 22,164 shares of Titon stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 90 per share, for a total transaction of £19,947.60.

Titon Stock Performance

Shares of LON TON opened at GBX 92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £10.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 89.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 86.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38. Titon Holdings Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 65.25 and a 1-year high of GBX 100.

Get Titon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Titon in a research note on Friday, October 17th.

Titon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Titon Holdings Plc is a leading international manufacturer and supplier of ventilation systems and window and door hardware with a reputation for quality products and high levels of customer service. Formed in 1972 we employ over 150 people in the UK and operate in the USA. Titon is listed on the AIM Market on the London Stock Exchange, ticker is “TON”.

Titon has a strong presence in the UK residential ventilation market with a comprehensive range of mechanical and natural ventilation products and is also a leading supplier of window and door hardware.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Titon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.