Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 73.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 114,700 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $3,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 150.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth $40,000. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 279.9% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Zacks Research lowered Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.90.

IR stock opened at $79.19 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.73 and its 200-day moving average is $80.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.61 and a twelve month high of $105.65. The company has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 7.31%.The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.310 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.93%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

