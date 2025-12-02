Incyte Corporation $INCY Stock Position Lessened by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in shares of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 47.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 72,000 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Incyte were worth $5,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Incyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Incyte by 350.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Incyte Price Performance

INCY opened at $102.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.46 and a 200-day moving average of $81.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Corporation has a 12-month low of $53.56 and a 12-month high of $109.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Incyte had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Incyte Corporation will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INCY shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Incyte from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective (up previously from $79.00) on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Incyte

In other Incyte news, EVP Lee Heeson sold 3,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $289,017.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,238.82. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.36, for a total value of $60,613.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 26,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,033.84. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,227 shares of company stock valued at $396,327. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

