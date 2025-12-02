Imaflex (CVE:IFX) Trading Up 9.5% – Still a Buy?

Imaflex Inc. (CVE:IFX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 9.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.15 and last traded at C$1.15. 14,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 21,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.05.

Imaflex Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$59.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74 and a beta of -0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.73, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Imaflex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Imaflex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells flexible packaging materials for industrial and agriculture markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers metallized plastic films; polyethylene films and bags; agricultural films, including mulch, solarization, fumigation, compostable, and crop protection films; converter films; and industrial bags, such as garbage, compostable, and gaylord bags, as well as bags on rolls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Imaflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imaflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.