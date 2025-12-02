IDACORP, Inc. $IDA Shares Sold by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,904 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 48,630 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $7,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in IDACORP by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,536,138 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $410,970,000 after purchasing an additional 111,182 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,110,160 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $245,243,000 after buying an additional 200,465 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,391,564 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $161,728,000 after buying an additional 12,156 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,323,656 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $152,816,000 after buying an additional 708,989 shares during the period. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its position in IDACORP by 25.0% in the first quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,247,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $145,034,000 after acquiring an additional 249,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $137.00 price target on IDACORP in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of IDACORP from $129.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of IDACORP to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

IDACORP Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $130.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.59. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.74 and a 1 year high of $138.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.34.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The energy company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.03. IDACORP had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $524.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. IDACORP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.900 EPS. Analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

IDACORP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 5th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 60.48%.

About IDACORP

(Free Report)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Further Reading

