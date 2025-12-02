Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,850 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF worth $26,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 205.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.45 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $91.29 and a 52 week high of $91.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.61.
SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile
The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.
