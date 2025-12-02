Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 5,060 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. $WST

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,060 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.18% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $28,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 193.9% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 573.3% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 587.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $274.13 on Tuesday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.43 and a fifty-two week high of $348.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $271.87 and a 200 day moving average of $246.47.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $804.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.42 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 16.29%.The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.060-7.110 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Rothschild Redb raised West Pharmaceutical Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.36.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

