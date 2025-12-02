Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 361.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389,221 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $24,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5%
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $49.39 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $50.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.41.
The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
