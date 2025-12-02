Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $29.90 Million Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 45.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,946,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,596,106 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.28% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $29,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 23.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 216,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.36. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $19.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 11.12%.The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.030-2.030 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Host Hotels & Resorts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

