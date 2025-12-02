Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $27.89 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $27,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 1,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Golden Road Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Golden Road Advisors LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warner Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $208.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $204.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.69. The company has a market capitalization of $66.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $163.19 and a 52 week high of $210.18.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.