Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 4,906 Shares of Carvana Co. $CVNA

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $25,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Carvana by 13.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,950,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,218 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,764,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,035,000 after buying an additional 229,387 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,232,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,301,000 after buying an additional 221,161 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Carvana by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 692,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,835,000 after buying an additional 9,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Carvana by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 685,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,400,000 after acquiring an additional 35,168 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carvana alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.57, for a total value of $3,245,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 101,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,098,674.89. This represents a 8.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $305,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 41,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,769,740. This represents a 2.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 332,702 shares of company stock valued at $121,192,737 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $395.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Carvana from $405.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $360.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.10.

Read Our Latest Report on CVNA

Carvana Stock Performance

CVNA opened at $375.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $81.79 billion, a PE ratio of 85.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 3.51. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $148.25 and a 1 year high of $413.33.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Carvana had a return on equity of 30.62% and a net margin of 3.44%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Carvana Profile

(Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.