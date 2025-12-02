Hsbc Global Res Upgrades Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) to “Strong-Buy”

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TMO. TD Cowen raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $612.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $585.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $601.65.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $585.19 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $385.46 and a twelve month high of $610.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $219.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $550.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $481.40.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $11.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michael D. Shafer sold 10,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $6,435,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,238,600. This trade represents a 36.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.15, for a total value of $229,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,144,420.80. The trade was a 1.86% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 51,800 shares of company stock valued at $30,003,027 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 146.1% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 214,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $106,738,000 after buying an additional 127,357 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.5% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 123,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,256,000 after acquiring an additional 11,817 shares during the period. Caledonia Investments PLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.5% in the second quarter. Caledonia Investments PLC now owns 111,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,299,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 56,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LBP AM SA increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 261,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $105,840,000 after purchasing an additional 30,837 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

