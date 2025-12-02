HOOKIPA Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Stock Price Down 3.1% – Time to Sell?

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.8350 and last traded at $0.8631. Approximately 556,256 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 485% from the average daily volume of 95,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.8910.

HOOKIPA Pharma Stock Down 3.1%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.07.

HOOKIPA Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

