Holos Integrated Wealth LLC Has $174,000 Position in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Holos Integrated Wealth LLC lessened its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 290.9% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of IAU stock opened at $79.81 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $48.83 and a one year high of $82.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.25. The stock has a market cap of $65.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

