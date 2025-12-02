Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, December 4th. Analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise to post earnings of $0.59 per share and revenue of $9.9141 billion for the quarter. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.920 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.560-0.600 EPS.Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, December 4, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $21.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $26.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

In related news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 166,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $4,171,649.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,585,726 shares in the company, valued at $39,690,721.78. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maeve C. Culloty sold 3,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $93,898.56. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 293,738 shares of company stock valued at $7,252,098 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 317.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 149,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 113,906 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 25.8% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $207,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HPE shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.24.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

