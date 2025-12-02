Heidelberg Materials (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.93 and traded as low as $24.83. Heidelberg Materials shares last traded at $24.93, with a volume of 27,257 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HDELY. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Heidelberg Materials in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Heidelberg Materials in a report on Thursday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Heidelberg Materials AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products; natural stone aggregates, including sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

