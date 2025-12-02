Head-To-Head Survey: G4S (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) and Cadre (NYSE:CDRE)

G4S (OTCMKTS:GFSZY – Get Free Report) and Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares G4S and Cadre”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G4S N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cadre $567.56 million 3.03 $36.13 million $1.12 37.72

Profitability

Cadre has higher revenue and earnings than G4S.

This table compares G4S and Cadre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G4S N/A N/A N/A Cadre 7.33% 13.94% 6.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for G4S and Cadre, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score G4S 0 0 0 0 0.00 Cadre 1 0 4 0 2.60

Cadre has a consensus target price of $37.67, indicating a potential downside of 10.85%. Given Cadre’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cadre is more favorable than G4S.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.0% of Cadre shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.5% of Cadre shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cadre beats G4S on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About G4S

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated security company in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence-based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as symmetry incident management; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems. It also provides retail technology solutions, comprising of Retail Cash Solutions, CASH360, and South Africa-Deposita; security advice, risk mitigation strategies, secure support, and integrated solutions; and offer custody, detention, rehabilitation, and care services. The company serves corporates, financial institutions, private energy/utilities, retail, leisure and consumers, private energy/utilities, transport, ports, and aviation. G4S plc was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. G4S plc is a subsidiary of Atlas UK Bidco Limited.

About Cadre

Cadre Holdings, Inc. manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products. The company also offers third-party products, such as uniforms, optics, boots, firearms, and ammunition. It serves first responders, such as state and local law enforcement, fire and rescue, explosive ordnance disposal technicians, emergency medical technicians, fishing, and wildlife enforcement and departments of corrections, as well as federal agencies including the U.S. Department of State, U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of Interior, U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Department of Corrections, the Department of Energy, Los Alamos National Laboratories, Waste Isolation Plant, and various foreign government agencies. Cadre Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

