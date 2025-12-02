Head-To-Head Contrast: Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) & LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN)

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) and Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.8% of LivePerson shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.4% of Uxin shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of LivePerson shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 62.9% of Uxin shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for LivePerson and Uxin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LivePerson 1 1 0 0 1.50 Uxin 1 0 0 0 1.00

Volatility & Risk

Valuation and Earnings

LivePerson has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Uxin has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares LivePerson and Uxin”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LivePerson $257.66 million 0.22 -$134.27 million ($27.95) -0.17 Uxin $190.40 million 2.66 -$11.18 million ($0.21) -12.81

Uxin has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LivePerson. Uxin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LivePerson, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares LivePerson and Uxin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LivePerson -62.66% N/A -7.86% Uxin -12.39% N/A -8.81%

Summary

LivePerson beats Uxin on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc. engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging. It also provides professional services; LivePerson's Conversational AI, including conversation builder, manager, and intelligence, and intent manager. In addition, it provides Voice AI, conversational intelligence and insights, and integration services. The company sells its products to Fortune 500 companies, Internet businesses, online merchants, automotive dealers, educational institution, public sector, and not-for-profit organizations. It operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and the Asia-Pacific. LivePerson, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Uxin

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail sale of vehicles in China. The company operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. It also offers used-car acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, warehousing, pre-sales and after-sales, and various car-related value-added products and services, as well as warranty and repair, delivery, and title transfers and vehicle registration services. Uxin Limited was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

