Head-To-Head Contrast: HKN (OTCMKTS:HKNI) versus EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG)

HKN (OTCMKTS:HKNI – Get Free Report) and EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.9% of EOG Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of HKN shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of EOG Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares HKN and EOG Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HKN N/A N/A N/A EOG Resources 25.25% 20.51% 12.93%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HKN N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A EOG Resources $22.58 billion 2.63 $6.40 billion $10.04 10.91

This table compares HKN and EOG Resources”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

EOG Resources has higher revenue and earnings than HKN.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for HKN and EOG Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HKN 0 0 0 0 0.00 EOG Resources 0 16 11 1 2.46

EOG Resources has a consensus price target of $140.33, suggesting a potential upside of 28.09%. Given EOG Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EOG Resources is more favorable than HKN.

Summary

EOG Resources beats HKN on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HKN

HKN, Inc. operates as an independent energy company. The company owns an oilfield emulsion breaking technology that purifies oilfield emulsions by breaking and separating the emulsions into oil, water, and solids. It also holds non-operated oil and gas leases and mineral interests in properties located in the Bakken and Niobrara shale oil plays; and rights to acreage in the Permian Basin of Texas. The company was founded in 1973 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company. EOG Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

