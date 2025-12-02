Head to Head Contrast: Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) & JD.com (NASDAQ:JD)

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) and JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.1% of Chewy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.0% of JD.com shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Chewy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of JD.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Chewy alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chewy and JD.com”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chewy $11.86 billion 1.18 $392.74 million $0.35 96.40 JD.com $158.76 billion 0.27 $5.67 billion $2.94 10.08

JD.com has higher revenue and earnings than Chewy. JD.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chewy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Chewy and JD.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chewy 0 5 18 2 2.88 JD.com 1 4 10 2 2.76

Chewy presently has a consensus target price of $46.18, suggesting a potential upside of 36.86%. JD.com has a consensus target price of $40.43, suggesting a potential upside of 36.47%. Given Chewy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Chewy is more favorable than JD.com.

Risk & Volatility

Chewy has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JD.com has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Chewy and JD.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chewy 1.22% 50.45% 5.19% JD.com 2.46% 10.99% 4.80%

Summary

Chewy beats JD.com on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chewy

(Get Free Report)

Chewy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Plantation, Florida.

About JD.com

(Get Free Report)

JD.com, Inc. operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry. It also provides online marketplace services for third-party merchants; marketing services; and omni-channel solutions to customers and offline retailers, as well as online healthcare services. In addition, the company develops, owns, and manages its logistics facilities and other real estate properties to support third parties; offers asset management services and integrated service platform; leasing of storage facilities and related management services; and engages in online retail business. Further, it provides integrated data, technology, business, and user management industry solutions to support the digitization of enterprises and institutions; and technology-driven supply chain solutions and logistics services. The company was formerly known as 360buy Jingdong Inc. and changed its name to JD.com, Inc. in January 2014. JD.com, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.