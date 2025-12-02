Head-To-Head Analysis: Alpha Cognition (OTC:ACOGF) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Free Report) and Alpha Cognition (OTC:ACOGF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and Alpha Cognition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Eloxx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Alpha Cognition N/A N/A -522.43%

Volatility and Risk

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -1702.41, meaning that its share price is 170,341% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha Cognition has a beta of 2.8, meaning that its share price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

2.9% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.5% of Alpha Cognition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and Alpha Cognition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eloxx Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 0.00 Alpha Cognition 0 0 2 0 3.00

Given Alpha Cognition’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alpha Cognition is more favorable than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and Alpha Cognition”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$36.06 million ($9.07) 0.00 Alpha Cognition N/A N/A -$13.77 million C($0.12) N/A

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alpha Cognition, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alpha Cognition beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribosome modulation for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company also develops various preclinical programs for the treatment of alport syndrome, recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, junctional epidermolysis bullosa, and familial adenomatous polyposis, as well as various earlier discovery stage programs in oncology. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Alpha Cognition

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Cognition Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for Alzheimer’s disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). It develops ALPHA-1062 for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease and mild traumatic brain injury; ALPHA-0602, a gene therapy for the treatment of ALS; and ALPHA-0702 and ALPHA-0802, a granulin epithelin motifs for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as Crystal Bridge Enterprises Inc. and changed its name to Alpha Cognition Inc. in March 2021. Alpha Cognition Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.