HDFC Bank Limited $HDB Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 96.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 332,231 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,072 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $25,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HDB. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in HDFC Bank by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 358.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HDB opened at $35.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.69. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $28.89 and a 12 month high of $39.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.75.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 14.94%. On average, analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

HDB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

