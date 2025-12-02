Hanmi Financial Corporation $HAFC Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,764 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,537 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $4,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HAFC. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,417,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,983,000 after buying an additional 40,684 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 6.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 872,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,521,000 after acquiring an additional 53,189 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hanmi Financial by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 799,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,728,000 after purchasing an additional 21,157 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 500,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 445,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,098,000 after purchasing an additional 42,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HAFC opened at $28.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $845.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.75. Hanmi Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $28.38.

Hanmi Financial Dividend Announcement

Hanmi Financial ( NASDAQ:HAFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $70.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.80 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 9.59%. Analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Corporation will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Hanmi Financial from $29.00 to $30.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

