Halliburton Company $HAL Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,613 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 8,652 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 252.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $26.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Halliburton Company has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $32.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.93. The company has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.03.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.03%.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In other news, insider Mark Richard sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $4,443,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 452,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,562,425.98. This represents a 26.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on HAL. HSBC set a $30.00 target price on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Halliburton from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Melius Research initiated coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research raised Halliburton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Halliburton from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.55.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

