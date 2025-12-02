Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) President John Mullen Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) President John Mullen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.44, for a total value of $640,320.00. Following the sale, the president owned 149,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,007,035.52. This trade represents a 1.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

NYSE GWRE opened at $212.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.08 and a 1-year high of $272.60. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 265.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.19.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 5.81%.The firm had revenue of $356.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Guidewire Software has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research raised Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 9.3% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. American Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 1,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

