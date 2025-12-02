Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:GUG)

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1188 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.

Shares of GUG stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.39. 10,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,977. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.53. Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund by 100.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund by 845.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

