Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF $GBTC Stake Reduced by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. decreased its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Palacios Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,170,000. DRW Securities LLC increased its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 849.0% in the 1st quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 370,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,151,000 after acquiring an additional 331,538 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,950,000. WESCAP Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,190,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 299,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,549,000 after acquiring an additional 63,749 shares during the period.

Get Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF alerts:

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GBTC opened at $66.92 on Tuesday. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF has a one year low of $59.79 and a one year high of $99.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.04 and its 200-day moving average is $86.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.40.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.