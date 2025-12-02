Gray Media (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Shares of Gray Media Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.02, but opened at $8.61. Gray Media shares last traded at $8.11, with a volume of 522 shares traded.

Gray Media Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $827.95 million, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Gray Media alerts:

Gray Media (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter. Gray Media had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 10.31%.

Gray Media Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.