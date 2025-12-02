Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. $WSM

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WSM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 13.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,748,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $182.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.42. The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.56. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.07 and a 1 year high of $219.98.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 14.54%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Williams-Sonoma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 17th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.17, for a total value of $18,015,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 876,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,534,477.59. The trade was a 9.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karalyn Yearout sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.79, for a total transaction of $695,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,656.37. This represents a 20.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,153 shares of company stock worth $28,287,440. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $168.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.00.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

