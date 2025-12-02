Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases 4,781 Shares of Kennametal Inc. $KMT

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,931,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,315,000 after purchasing an additional 153,469 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,529,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,570,000 after purchasing an additional 49,496 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Kennametal by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,089,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,018,000 after buying an additional 14,451 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Kennametal by 8.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,077,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,946,000 after buying an additional 83,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Kennametal by 33.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 739,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,987,000 after buying an additional 185,207 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KMT opened at $27.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.86. Kennametal Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $29.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.50.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $497.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.68 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 4.73%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Kennametal has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.57%.

KMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kennametal from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on Kennametal from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kennametal from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

