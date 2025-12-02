Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Lowers Position in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MTD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 71.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 904,264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,062,257,000 after purchasing an additional 376,419 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 709,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $837,653,000 after acquiring an additional 126,147 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $392,766,000 after acquiring an additional 98,737 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 305,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $361,030,000 after acquiring an additional 90,395 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter worth $71,897,000. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,467.73 on Tuesday. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $946.69 and a twelve month high of $1,525.17. The company has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,372.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,277.21.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $11.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.62 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.36 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 476.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.21 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 12.680-12.880 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 42.050-42.250 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach sold 2,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,462.50, for a total transaction of $2,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,367,375. The trade was a 35.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.58, for a total transaction of $334,784.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,554.22. This trade represents a 59.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 19,565 shares of company stock worth $28,683,737 in the last quarter. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,210.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,406.50.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

