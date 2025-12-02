Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $1.19 Million Stake in SEI Investments Company $SEIC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SEIC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 98.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEIC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on SEI Investments from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.40.

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

In related news, Director Carl Guarino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $864,100.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,189.22. This trade represents a 38.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.66, for a total value of $856,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 75,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,479,408.06. This trade represents a 11.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Stock Down 1.1%

SEI Investments stock opened at $79.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. SEI Investments Company has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $93.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.96.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. SEI Investments had a net margin of 31.09% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $578.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SEI Investments Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Articles

