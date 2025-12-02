Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Grows Position in Pinterest, Inc. $PINS

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 282.7% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Pinterest by 138.9% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $26.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.66. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $40.90.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pinterest had a net margin of 48.99% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $665.93 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

PINS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on Pinterest from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $49.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.10.

In related news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 74,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $1,991,123.83. Following the transaction, the insider owned 301,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,099,644.46. The trade was a 19.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 22,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $795,311.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 312,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,887,906.70. This trade represents a 6.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 505,208 shares of company stock valued at $17,450,914. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

