Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires New Shares in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 213,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 11,029 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $4,822,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 495,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,934,450. The trade was a 28.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.86.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TEVA opened at $26.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.89. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $26.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of -167.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Further Reading

