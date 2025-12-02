Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 300 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Granite Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $11,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 81 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 80.0% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP opened at $255.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $271.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $103.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $247.18 and a fifty-two week high of $329.93.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 70.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. Research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.54. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 67.13%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP David Foskett sold 1,373 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $407,190.61. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,891.17. The trade was a 10.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 4,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $1,368,373.98. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 17,536 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,651.52. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,516 shares of company stock worth $15,632,410. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $303.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $340.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $288.00 to $272.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.67.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

