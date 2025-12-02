Granite Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation comprises approximately 1.1% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $23,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth $39,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $391.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $300,030.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,795. This represents a 45.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 250 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,700. The trade was a 13.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 87,275 shares of company stock valued at $33,125,505 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $390.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.45. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.00 and a 12 month high of $398.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $362.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.35.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.40. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.200-12.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.06%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

