Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) Stock Price Up 12.5% Following Insider Buying Activity

Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH – Get Free Report) shares rose 12.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 589.12 and last traded at GBX 576. Approximately 103,089 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 52,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 512.

Specifically, insider Louise Evans bought 953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 523 per share, with a total value of £4,984.19.

Get Gooch & Housego alerts:

Gooch & Housego Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 547.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 558.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £156.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Gooch & Housego Company Profile

Gooch & Housego ( LON:GHH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported GBX 35.40 EPS for the quarter. Gooch & Housego had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 1.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gooch & Housego PLC will post 40.9691418 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics and systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers acousto-optic products, such as acoustic-optic modulators, deflectors, frequency shifters, mode lockers, pulse pickers, Q-switches, tunable filters, and RF drivers; crystal optics, including crystals and nonlinear optics, lithium niobate wafers, and periodically-poled lithium niobite; and electro-optics, such as pockels cells, lithium niobate Q-switches, and pockels cell drivers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gooch & Housego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gooch & Housego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.