Global Net Lease, Inc. $GNL Holdings Lowered by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,310,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,124 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $9,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GNL. Conversant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease during the first quarter valued at about $20,555,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,511,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,151,000 after acquiring an additional 80,797 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,325,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,006,000 after acquiring an additional 30,342 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,109,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 102,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 994,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,996,000 after purchasing an additional 78,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on GNL. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. KeyCorp raised Global Net Lease from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised Global Net Lease from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Net Lease has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Global Net Lease Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:GNL opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $8.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.13.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $121.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.86 million. Global Net Lease had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 48.52%. Global Net Lease has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.950-0.970 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Net Lease Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently -53.15%.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

