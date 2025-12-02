Global Industrial Company $GIC Shares Sold by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC – Free Report) by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,340 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Global Industrial worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Global Industrial by 82.0% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 401,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 180,870 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,977,000 after buying an additional 10,095 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Global Industrial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,336,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,427,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Global Industrial by 66.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 57,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Industrial Stock Down 1.4%

NYSE:GIC opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. Global Industrial Company has a 52 week low of $20.79 and a 52 week high of $38.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.93.

Global Industrial Dividend Announcement

Global Industrial ( NYSE:GIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.10). Global Industrial had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $353.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Industrial Company will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 59.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Global Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Global Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Global Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

About Global Industrial

Global Industrial Company operates as an industrial distributor of various industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. It offers storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, foodservice and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

