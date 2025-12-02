Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.87 and traded as low as $83.70. Givaudan shares last traded at $84.00, with a volume of 53,135 shares traded.
GVDNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.
Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.
