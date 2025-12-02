Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNYGet Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.87 and traded as low as $83.70. Givaudan shares last traded at $84.00, with a volume of 53,135 shares traded.

GVDNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.

